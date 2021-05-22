FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $39.53 million and $4.13 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 41.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 759,472,007 coins and its circulating supply is 237,447,838 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

