I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 10.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.04 and last traded at $70.00. Approximately 18,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 389,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.