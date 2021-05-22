CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.09 and last traded at $117.71. Approximately 31,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,045,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

