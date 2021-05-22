Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. 3,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 977,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Specifically, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,724,035 shares of company stock worth $67,360,126. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $702.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

