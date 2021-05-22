Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $104,373,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.