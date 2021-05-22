Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $177.32 and a one year high of $383.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

