The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,535,708 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535,708 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 71.9% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 133,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.00 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

