The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,003 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

CBOE opened at $111.40 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

