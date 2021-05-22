The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55.
NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.
Neurocrine Biosciences Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.