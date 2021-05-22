The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.