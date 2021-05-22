Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

