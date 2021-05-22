Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of WNS by 10.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 655,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 64,682 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of WNS by 11.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of WNS by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 151,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WNS by 53.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 88,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.