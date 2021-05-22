1,043 Shares in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,043 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,410 shares of company stock worth $4,669,224 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

