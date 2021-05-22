Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

NYSE:RACE opened at $211.23 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $158.86 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

