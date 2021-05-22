CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,171,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,837,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.