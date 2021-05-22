Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TMCI opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

In related news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845 over the last ninety days.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.