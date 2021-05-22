Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Capitalization Achieves $230,906.47

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $61.76 or 0.00161604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $230,906.47 and approximately $355,182.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00062809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00368537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00196448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.33 or 0.00872253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RULERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.