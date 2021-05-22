Ghost (GHOST) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $123,168.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.14 or 0.00916256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00091592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,384,570 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

