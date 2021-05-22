Opus (OPT) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Opus has a total market cap of $500,458.93 and approximately $25.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.14 or 0.00916256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00091592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

