Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6,009.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,444,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $67.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54.

