Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 151,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 15.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 64.6% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $1,271,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

KJAN stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.