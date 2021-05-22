Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $555,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $349,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 207.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $878,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,568,723 shares of company stock valued at $146,903,224.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.