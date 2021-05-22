Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,163 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.30 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

