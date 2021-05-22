Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock worth $5,964,768. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $119.71 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.