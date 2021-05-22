-$0.06 EPS Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARPO opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.50.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

