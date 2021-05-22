Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $557,000 Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,314 shares of company stock worth $18,579,782 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.