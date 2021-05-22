Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.66 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

