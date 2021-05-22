Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,473 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.