Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,702,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 346,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

