Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 9,644 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $94.20 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

