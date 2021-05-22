NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.44% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

