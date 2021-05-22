M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 324,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

