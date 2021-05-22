M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $139.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.81. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

