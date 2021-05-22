M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $76.95 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

