Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 174,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 104.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,931 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

