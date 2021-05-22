PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after buying an additional 361,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

