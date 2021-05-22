Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

