Commerce Bank Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

