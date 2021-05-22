Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

