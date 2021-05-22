Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kellogg by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 586,335 shares of company stock worth $36,904,054. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

