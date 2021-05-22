Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,390,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 1,409.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 597,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG opened at $62.53 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

