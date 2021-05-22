Commerce Bank Buys 490 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,702,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

