CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in CME Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

