STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 146,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.