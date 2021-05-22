Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $195.61 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,902,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.