Baker Hughes (BKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.97.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

