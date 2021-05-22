Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $244.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $234.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.38.

RETA stock opened at $110.98 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

