Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.