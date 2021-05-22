Robert Zollars Sells 3,407 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Robert Zollars sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $563,585.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,234 shares in the company, valued at $204,128.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Zollars also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $170.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -320.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

