SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Duncan Cocroft Sells 1,804 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SBA Communications stock opened at $290.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,939.40 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.45.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

