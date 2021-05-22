Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $7.05 on Friday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

